Don Mattingly, a former New York Yankees player, and current Toronto Blue Jays bench coach, has joined the Nashville Stars. The Stars are reportedly the favorites to become the next expansion team in MLB. Mattingly joins the group, led by Dave Stewart, as a baseball advisor. It is likely he will use his wealth of baseball experience to help owners make informed decisions.

It is also important to note that this new position will not take Don Mattingly away from the Blue Jays. Since the Nashville Stars are not yet an MLB franchise, there is no conflict of interest. However, if the Stars do eventually join the MLB, Mattingly would be forced to choose between the two teams.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this news to Twitter, along with a comment from Mattingly and some clarification.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB's next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball legend: former MVP and veteran manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly will be a baseball advisor in the group led by Dave Stewart, the former three-time World Series champion and GM.

Don Mattingly statement: "The approach that Dave Stewart and his team have in Nashville is exactly what the game of baseball needs. I am glad to see MLB taking an active approach on these important issues. We need more diversity in the game, and it starts from the top-down."

Mattingly remains as the Toronto #BlueJays bench coach while advising the Nashville Stars ownership group.

The idea of a new team in the MLB is tantalizing for many fans. Hearing that they are reportedly the favorite and employing Don Mattingly has served to stoke the fires further. It shows that they are serious about this and are willing to bring in a New York Yankees legend and current Blue Jays coach to help.

Call Up Charles Leblanc @miami_age Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB's next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball legend: former MVP and veteran manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly will be a baseball advisor in the group led by Dave Stewart, the former three-time World Series champion and GM. The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB's next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball legend: former MVP and veteran manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly will be a baseball advisor in the group led by Dave Stewart, the former three-time World Series champion and GM. Please let this happen so I can end my misery as a Marlins fan twitter.com/BNightengale/s… Please let this happen so I can end my misery as a Marlins fan twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

As many fans pointed out, this would likely require a realignment for both leagues. Due to the changes that would be needed, it would also be simpler for two teams to be added, bringing the total to 32. Having an odd number of teams could lead to a scheduling nightmare.

A large group of fans is wholly against the idea of adding more teams. This is due to teams that are either unwilling or unable to spend the money necessary to field competitive teams. The Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds would be an example of this. If the teams coming in aren't vying for a championship, why even bother?

No More Wilpons @NoMoreWilpons @BNightengale The last thing MLB needs is an expansion team, they already have enough that spend like one. @BNightengale The last thing MLB needs is an expansion team, they already have enough that spend like one.

AngryMetFan @angry_met_fan @BNightengale Yes!!! Now we can have another team that doesn’t pay for players and gets paid just to field a team!!! @BNightengale Yes!!! Now we can have another team that doesn’t pay for players and gets paid just to field a team!!!

Mason @SportsRus500 @BNightengale MLB shouldnt be expanding. Half these teams dont care @BNightengale MLB shouldnt be expanding. Half these teams dont care

Don Mattingly is going to have a busy 2023 with all these responsibilities, but it could be for the good of the MLB.

Don Mattingly brings the perfect perspective to the Nashville Stars

Mattingly played in the previous era and has coached in the current one. This experience shaped his perception of baseball and all that it can be for players and coaches alike. The ability to provide that to a developing MLB team could be critical.

