Hiring Brian Sabean to a front office role might not seem like a huge deal for the New York Yankees, but it evidently is. In fact, it might be a bigger offseason move than re-signing Aaron Judge or adding Carlos Rodon.

An anonymous scout reached out to a Yankees website and said:

“Sabean bigger signing than Judge for Yanks. He will control the nonsense from the front-office nerds and treat the player development and scouting staffs as the important pieces they were when the Yanks dominated the postseason.”

The introduction of Sabean and Oscar Minaya are underappreciated moves that do have the potential to change the way the organization is run. However, despite what the scout suggests, Brian Cashman is still over all and he runs the team how he wants.

He'll get help and advice from Sabean and Minaya, but his say is the final word. He has run the team the same way for several years, so a complete overhaul is unlikely.

Aaron Boone uses analytics

Analytics have become extremely prominent in baseball, perhaps more so than in any other sport. Teams like the Tampa Bay Rays rely almost exclusively on them and every single team uses them in some way, shape or form.

That is to varying degrees and many fans don't like it. They believe it negatively impacts the game and would do away with them.

Unfortunately, that won't happen, but perhaps an old-school executive like Sabean can balance the Yankees organization.

Yankees not shying away from analytics despite recent hires

Recent hires in the Yankees front office might suggest that they're moving away from analytics- a method they've used to do things for several years. Despite the optics or what any scout says, Brian Cashman reiterates that the thinking won't change.

He said to The Athletic that it has always been a balance:

"It's always been a blend no matter what people say. But they say it regardless. People say what they want."

Despite a few recent hires, they are going to continue doing what they've done in being a very successful team over the last couple of decades.

