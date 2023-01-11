The Toronto Blue Jays made a lot of moves this offseason and their lineup and roster looks significantly different than it did last year. The New York Yankees won the American League East last season, leading the Blue Jays by seven games.

Even after a whirlwind offseason for Toronto, Yankees fans aren't concerned. Naturally, every team in the AL East is currently trying to catch the Yankees and their offseason moves largely reflect that.

The Blue Jays added Erik Swanson, Kevin Kiermaier, Daulton Varsho and Chris Bassitt, but they also lost a few key contributors in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez.

YES Network @YESNetwork Here's the key moves the Blue Jays made this offseason to challenge the Yankees in the AL East. Here's the key moves the Blue Jays made this offseason to challenge the Yankees in the AL East. https://t.co/Fy3figfQGm

Yankees fans don't think the Blue Jays have done nearly enough to surpass their team nor do they feel the additions offset the subtractions.

g @BronxieRBW @YESNetwork Them losing teoscar and gurriel resets all these moves imo lol @YESNetwork Them losing teoscar and gurriel resets all these moves imo lol

Mavillloveu @mavillloveu @YESNetwork Oh I’m scared of Jays . With Donnie Baseball as bench coach , Yankees are Doomed . @YESNetwork Oh I’m scared of Jays . With Donnie Baseball as bench coach , Yankees are Doomed .

The Blue Jays rehauled much of their lineup, but will it be enough to topple the Yankees? Their fans don't seem to think so.

Gurriel and Hernandez were formidable forces in the middle of the lineup. No opposing pitching staff is concerned about Kiermaier and Varsho has a lot of potential, but hasn't put it all together just yet.

The additions of Chris Bassitt and Erik Swanson are good moves, but Swanson cost them Hernandez.

Which team will have the better record next year: Toronto Blue Jays or New York Yankees?

The Toronto Blue Jays will look very different next year, but they still have Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company. They're still a very good ballclub.

The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodon to last year's 99-win team, so they might even be better.

Fangraphs predicts records early in the offseason every year. They're very conservative, but they don't think the Blue Jays done enough to pass the Yankees.

Will the Toronto Blue Jays pass the Yankees?

In fact, they don't believe they'll be better than the Rays this season. In the AL East, these are the predicted standings:

New York Yankees, 92-70 Tampa Bay Rays, 91-71 Toronto Blue Jays, 89-73 Boston Red Sox, 80-82 Baltimore Orioles, 78-84

With that much loss of firepower and not enough to offset it, it's hard to envision the Blue Jays being as good as they were a year ago.

