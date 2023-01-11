The MLB just had its best year of all time. In terms of revenue, no other year in baseball history has been better. While there are complaints about the state of the game, money talks and the league made quite a lot of it in 2022.

Forbes reported:

"Major League Baseball hit a home run financially in 2022, propelling itself to a new record for revenues. After two years of revenues being adversely impacted by the pandemic, the business of baseball rebounded out of the pandemic faster than a ball off the Green Monster at Fenway Park."

Their reports state that the MLB pulled in $10.8 billion, just shy of commissioner Rob Manfred's prediction:

"After Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out, commissioner Rob Manfred met with the media and as part of it said that league gross revenues would be just shy of $11 billion."

This is, of course, attributed to the game itself. Baseball is a wonderful sport and it has devoted fans. Many aspects of the game have never been better, especially in terms of the athletes playing it.

However, this massive increase in revenue, to record highs, is not just through hard work. A bit of good fortune was involved, too.

The national media rights ended in 2021, which allowed the league to re-sign with different broadcasting agencies.

That money came in and directly contributed to the major leap in revenue. They renewed on massive contracts with Fox, ESPN and TBS.

The MLB also pulled in money through various streaming deals. Many fans might have noticed there were a lot of games shown on Amazon Prime or Apple TV+.

MLB's best teams- Predictions for 2023

The MLB made money for a lot of different reasons, but the success of the players and teams played a big role. In the upcoming season, those successful teams could be different.

The Houston Astros won the World Series

According to Fangraphs projections model, the best teams next year by win percentage will be:

Atlanta Braves New York Yankees New York Mets Tampa Bay Rays San Diego Padres Houston Astros Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies

Could one of these teams win it all?

Poll : 0 votes