The New York Yankees already made a splash in free agency by poaching an All-Star from the San Francisco Giants (in more ways than one). Now, they've continued their offseason by signing a front office executive who won multiple World Series titles with the Giants.

Brian Sabean, who worked with New York in 1980s and 1990s, recently re-joined the team to help GM Brian Cashman as an executive advisor.

He is a renowned executive and has been successful at nearly every stop.

He said about joining the team:

"I'm all in. I'll do anything to help the Yankees win another World Series. At my age, I still have a great passion for the game. I really have been exposed to almost everything in the game and almost have run ever department you can inside an organization."

He continued:

"I think I needed to be in a place that I could give back, be a mentor, contribute at any level at any time and be an on-call doctor."

The team he is joining hasn't been to the World Series since 2009, where the Giants won in 2010, 2012 and 2014 with Sabean heavily involved. Cashman and fans are certainly hoping that success translates to the Big Apple.

New York Yankees title odds: Will Brian Sabean help them get over the hump?

The New York Yankees have been close to making the World Series in recent years. They have almost always run into the Houston Astros and been cut down.

However, this might be the year they finally break the drought. They signed Carlos Rodon and brought back Aaron Judge to the 99-win team.

Aaron Judge returned to the team

Oddsmakers think those moves have done a fine job in molding the team into a title contender. Right now, there are three teams with the best odds, according to BetMGM:

Houston Astros +650

Yankees +650

New York Mets +650

Los Angeles Dodgers +800

Atlanta Braves +1000

San Diego Padres +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1400

Seattle Mariners +1600

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

New York will face stiff competition next season in their pursuit of a 28th World Series title.

Poll : 0 votes