Gleyber Torres did not initially come up in the New York Yankees' farm system, but he has been with the Yankees since 2016. As a result, he's been in and around New York for a very long time. He is not a native New Yorker, but he's become one of the locals.

It's this fact that has shocked so many when it was revealed that until yesterday, he had never eaten a hot dog.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gleyber is officially a glizzy gobbler Gleyber is officially a glizzy gobbler https://t.co/lQvUiFCAWf

A hot dog is both a classic baseball food item and a popular meal on the streets of New York. Vendors like the one he ended up eating at are on nearly every street corner. For this reason, Yankees fans are completely and totally flabbergasted by a 26-year-old having never had a hot dog.

J D @Dids1918 @TalkinYanks We have to trade him if this is his first hot dog. @TalkinYanks We have to trade him if this is his first hot dog.

yankees press @LSVyankeespress @TalkinYanks He literally plays in a stadium that sells alot of hot dogs so that's kinda funny lol @TalkinYanks He literally plays in a stadium that sells alot of hot dogs so that's kinda funny lol

It's so easy to get a hot dog in Yankee Stadium, which is where Torres spends quite a bit of time. It's also possible to get them in opposing stadiums.

They're equally as easy to get just wandering around New York, which Torres has probably done a few times. Fortunately, he's remedied his lack of diversity in food choices and might become a regular at the hot dog stand in the future.

Gleyber Torres' 2022 season and 2023 predictions

Moving back to second base in full-time capacity proved to be a pretty good decision for the Yankees and Gleyber Torres. He was once a very poor defender, but this year he was neutral in Outs Above Average.

Gleyber Torres was much better defensively in 2022

His 0 there isn't spectacular, but it's a far cry from the detrimental defender he's been in the past. He also recorded nine defensive runs saved at second base.

The year before, he had -12 total DRS, so it was a marked improvement.

On offense, he was good for a strong 115 wRC+ and recorded 2.7 fWAR.

The Fangraphs' projections model predicts that he will have a slightly better year, recording 3.3 fWAR and a 120 wRC+.

There are trade rumors swirling about him, so those numbers may not happen in Yankee Stadium. If he stays, he'll likely be the everyday second baseman once again.

Poll : 0 votes