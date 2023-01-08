Brock Holt is a big fan of the New York Yankees' catcher Jose Trevino. A month ago, Holt accidentally followed a prominent Yankees page on social media and had to immediately unfollow since he was a longtime member of the Boston Red Sox.

Being a kind person, Holt let the account know what had happened and why he was unfollowing immediately.

He messaged:

"Sorry, accidentally followed you so I had to quickly abort. I hate the Yankees. But I love Jose Trevino. And I love y'all."

Holt was a fan of the page and the All-Star catcher, but couldn't follow them due to being a member of the rivalry. Now, the former Red Sox met up with the Yankees star and shared it to social media.

Holt last played for the Texas Rangers, which was also the team Trevino spent his 2021 season with. He was traded to the Yankees after that season and had an All-Star campaign in his first season in pinstripes.

Jose Trevino's 2022 All-Star season

The New York Yankees struggled to find consistency at the catching position for a while. Gary Sanchez had the ability to hit a baseball 500 feet, but lacked consistency and his defense left a lot to be desired.

Kyle Higashioka is a career backup and was only good in tandem. Enter Jose Trevino, who not many expected to have a career turn last year.

He assumed the starting role from Higashioka and ran with it, making his first All-Star game appearance.

Jose Trevino was great in 2022

Behind Aaron Judge, Trevino was the second-most valuable player on the offense with 3.7 fWAR. He ended up having a subpar offensive year with 91 wRC+, but was one of their top offensive contributors for long stretches.

His defense was incredibly valuable as he recorded 21 defensive runs saved and was the league's best framing catcher. He may not have had the offense that many hoped or was shown in spurts, but his defensive abilities cannot be understated.

He may not be the Yankees catcher forever, but it seems they've finally found someone to hold down that position with consistency.

