The New York Yankees' fan base is notorious for being tough to play in front of, but All-Star catcher Jose Trevino doesn't mind at all. The crowd has never met a player they wouldn't theoretically boo, including Aaron Judge after his record-breaking campaign.

There was particularly loud booing during the season-ending sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Many players were shocked by how the fans acted and how they were treated, but not Trevino.

“It’s the New York Yankees. We expect to win championships and so do the fans. That’s just how it’s gonna be… I just so happen to love it.” Jose Trevino on Yankees fans booing their own players:“It’s the New York Yankees. We expect to win championships and so do the fans. That’s just how it’s gonna be… I just so happen to love it.” https://t.co/sGrpYQCIOu

He was asked about the fans' brutal treatment of the players during their postseason loss to the Astros:

"It's the New York Yankees, man. We expect to win championships and so do the fans. That's just how it's going to be. Some people like it, some people don't like it. I just so happen to love it. Every day, wanting to win every single game. I'm okay with that. I'm okay with going out there every single day and having an expectation of winning."

As he mentioned, some players don't like it. There were reports that many in the Yankees clubhouse were taken aback by the treatment of Judge and other players like Josh Donaldson during the postseason.

Trevino believes it comes down to an unbridled desire to win, but other players might not take it that way. That's what makes Yankee Stadium a uniquely difficult stadium to play in.

What will the Yankees lineup be next year?

The Yankees are at an interesting offseason. They, for the first time in a while, have a major free agent of their own that they'd desperately like to re-sign.

Assuming they are able to land Judge and get a few more pieces to try and take over the Astros, this could be their 2023 lineup:

Andrew Benintendi/ Michael Brantley/ Brandon Nimmo, LF Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 3B Harrison Bader, CF Gleyber Torres, 2B Jose Trevino, C Isaiah Kiner-Falefa/ Oswaldo Cabrera/ Oswald Peraza/ Carlos Correa/ Trea Turner/ Xander Bogaerts, SS

The free agent market is very deep and especially so at shortstop, where New York has struggled. They could field a very strong lineup next year if they can land a few key pieces.

