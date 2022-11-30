The New York Yankees entered free agency with one priority: bring back Aaron Judge. Following his record-setting and MVP campaign, the right fielder drove his price tag through the roof and challenged the Yankees to meet it.

They've said every step of the way that they will not be outbid for their superstar, even as teams with a lot of money, like San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers, throw big contracts at him.

There's a lot of concern in the Yankee community over where their MVP will play next. The hometown location and the money he'd get with the Giants is tantalizing, enough to worry fans.

According to Jeff Passan, word around the league is the opposite, though. He told ESPN that the Yankees have submitted a record offer already:

"The New York Yankees, whose chief desire this offseason is to retain Judge, have an offer on the table in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it, depending on how far the San Francisco Giants -- the other top suitor -- are willing to push the market."

He turned down a $213 million contract in the offseason and has now improved his offer to north of $300 million. According to Passan, a decision might be coming soon, but he cautioned fans that this situation is a rarity:

"Across the industry, the expectation is that Judge re-signs, but it's worth remembering: The last time the highest-paid free agent remained with his current team was Yoenis Cespedes with the Mets in 2016. And before that, it was Matt Holliday in 2009."

Could the right fielder be one of the first big players to sign this offseason? He's said he doesn't want his team to miss out because they were courting him, so a decision might come sooner rather than later.

How high will the Yankees go for Judge?

Since they've already offered a substantial contract, it is reasonable to assume the Yankees would increase it if necessary. Hal Steinbrenner insists they won't be outbid, but that might mean paying a high price.

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game One

They know what Judge means, and though there is a cutoff point, it's unlikely they stop raising the offered deal if the Giants offer more.

