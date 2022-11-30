The Los Angeles Dodgers came in to this offseason with money to spend. After winning 111 games and being prematurely ousted in the National League Division Series. They have expressed interest in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge.

However, they've kickstarted their supposed spending spree with a bargain bin contract. According to Ken Rosenthal, they've reached an agreement with Shelby Miller, who most recently pitched for the San Francisco Giants.

It's not a move that's going to move the needle much. The Dodgers already won 111 games and don't really need to continue adding top tier talent to ensure a similar record next year, but more talent is always a good idea.

As a result, MLB fans aren't impressed with this signing. With money to spend and a desire to make sure they don't fall short of the World Series again next season, this kind of signing is not doing much.

I can't believe after all the hype around FA, this is who the Dodgers signed. We need SP.

Showtime @Showtime1240 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic I had no idea he was still in the league. So many people are like "who cares" but this guy was part of the trade that got the Braves Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte! Honestly a pivotal moment in Braves recent history. @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic I had no idea he was still in the league. So many people are like "who cares" but this guy was part of the trade that got the Braves Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte! Honestly a pivotal moment in Braves recent history.

MRBASEBALL @MRBASEBALL2019 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The guy hasn’t pitched consistently since 2015. This is a joke! @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The guy hasn’t pitched consistently since 2015. This is a joke!

Ryan Hall @ryanhallwrites @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic I had no idea he was still in MLB. As a Braves fan I'll never forget his sacrifice. @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic I had no idea he was still in MLB. As a Braves fan I'll never forget his sacrifice.

Cjm88 #LGM @Cjm884 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Lol this guy is still in the league? Havent heard that name in like 8 years @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Lol this guy is still in the league? Havent heard that name in like 8 years

Many people were surprised to learn that Miller, the former Atlanta Braves star who was traded in a deal for top prospect Dansby Swanson, was still in the league.

The Dodgers have a history of turning afterthought pitchers into stars, but when Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon are available, it's tough to be pleased with adding Miller.

Los Angeles Dodgers' potential starting rotation next season

The Dodgers were bouyed by a wide variety of pitchers due to injuries and other factors. Their rotation next year should be very strong. Miller may not even slot in. He might end up in the bullpen simply due to a lack of space.

Walker Buehler will return from injury and take his place atop the rotation. Julio Urias will probably fall in behind him. Longtime ace Clayton Kershaw will either be the third or fourth starter.

Los Angeles v San Francisco Giants

Ahead or behind him will likely be Tony Gonsolin with Dustin May to the fifth slot. If they sign Verlander, deGrom or Rodon, that likely pushes May or Gonsolin to the bullpen.

Either way, Los Angeles has a dominant rotation and their entire staff just got a little bit deeper with the addition of Miller, especially if he can return to prominence.

