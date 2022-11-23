Aaron Judge just recently had his free agent meeting with the San Francisco Giants. The free agent outfielder was spotted in San Francisco and Jon Morosi reports that the meeting went pretty well.

According to him, the newly crowned American League MVP met with Giants brass and spent the entire day meeting everyone, including the owners.

Morosi said:

"I'm told it was a day of multiple meetings. I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants. A very significant development there."

He continued:

"There were a lot of conversations for Aaron Judge with the Giants. Of course, going back to his home state of California and the team he grew up following. Now... it would not surprise me if the Giants really organize and consider this to go back to Aaron's emotions as a longtime fan of the franchise."

It will be hard for the right fielder to leave his current home, but it would also be very hard for him to pass up a massive contract with his childhood favorite team in his home state.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

The Giants know this and appear to be gearing their pitch towards that idea. It may be a while before Judge makes his decision, though.

What can the Giants do if they strike out on Judge?

The Giants have made their top priority this offseason clear: they want the Yankees' star. However, if that doesn't happen, what will they do next?

They have plenty of money to spend, so they could add talent in a few areas as opposed to all in one place. That would field a more balanced team, but they can't pass him up.

They desperately need a superstar to revitalize the fanbase, but if Judge isn't that, then they may have to look at multiple stars like Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, J.D. Martinez (especially now that they play with a designated hitter), Josh Bell or others.

Should they strike out on the Yankees' outfielder, they will probably be forced to turn their attention to others and that means they'll likely be active on every major free agent.

If they can't land their prize, they might end up imposing on other teams' free agency plans. It could be a very hectic offseason for a lot of teams if they do.

