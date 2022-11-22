As soon as Aaron Judge declined the New York Yankees' contract offer and Opening Day arrived, which signaled that he would be a free agent, the rumors that he might end up in San Francisco started.

That is where he is from and he played college close to the Giants so the connections were there. Those rumors got a little more realistic with Judge being sighted in San Francisco recently.

MLB reporter Jon Morosi reports that he's in San Francisco to meet with the Giants front office, likely to discuss a long-term and lucrative contract for him to become their centerpiece.

Judge was asked about his visit, and responded with a wink:

"Just visiting some family, some friends. That's about it, that's about it."

The newly crowned American League MVP knows there's a lot of chatter about where he'll play next.

That has been the case all year. With every one of his record-breaking 62 home runs, teams all around Major League Baseball began salivating over the potential to sign him.

He was often asked about his free agency status and always answered coyly without saying anything of substance. Despite the fact that he's reportedly meeting with the Giants soon, he refrained from saying anything about it.

He's handled all this as well as anyone has and though he may not be a Yankee next season, fans don't need to worry preemptively. His response didn't mean much there.

Which team is the favorite to sign Aaron Judge?

The Yankees have to be the top choice to sign the right fielder, but oddsmakers aren't so sure. Bookies.com has the Giants as the favorites to sign the MVP:

San Francisco Giants+200 33.3%

New York Yankees+275 26.7%

Los Angeles Dodgers+500 16.7%

New York Mets+750 11.8%

Houston Astros+750 11.8%

Boston Red Sox+1200 7.7%

The Field+725 12.1%

According to them, the Giants are slight favorites over the Yankees, which won't do anything to alleviate the fans' stress levels.

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants

However, Hal Steinbrenner, Yankees owner, insists that they will not be outbid for Judge and the entire front office have said at every turn that they are not letting him walk away.

Poll : 0 votes