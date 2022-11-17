Aaron Judge is the favorite to take home his first career MVP award after finishing second to Jose Altuve in 2017. He posted a sterling 11.4 fWAR, broke the American League home run record and dragged the New York Yankees to the playoffs.

Ordinarily, he would be an easy choice. However, any year in which Shohei Ohtani plays does make for an easy choice. The dual-threat pitcher/hitter posted incredible totals on both sides of the ball, while his Yankees counterpart only did so on one side.

It's always tough to ignore what Ohtani does when looking at other potential MVP candidates, like Vlad Guerrero Jr. last season. Some fans are convinced Judge is going to take home the award, but others aren't so sure.

The voters have an interesting choice to make tonight and all of baseball will be watching.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge will officially become an MVP tonight Aaron Judge will officially become an MVP tonight

Deric Fung @DericFung @TalkinYanks This should have been Aaron Judge’s second MVP in his career. @TalkinYanks This should have been Aaron Judge’s second MVP in his career.

Both players would probably be the runaway winner, with all due respect to Yordan Alvarez, in an ordinary year. Instead, they each have to contend with a historic season for their opponent.

Ohtani has done something no one has done since Babe Ruth, and he arguably does it better than Ruth did.

No one has hit more home runs than Judge in the American League and no one has hit more home runs in any league without a cloud of steroid allegations over them, either.

What are the MVP odds for Judge, Ohtani?

Many expect the Yankees star to take home the award. The oddsmakers seem to agree, as VegasInsider has him at -10,000 odds. For comparison, Ohtani +2,500 and Alvarez is +50,000.

Vegas clearly believes this is a two horse race and while the right fielder is easily the favorite, the odds for Ohtani are solid, too. It will be a surprise if the voters don't give the award to the man who broke long-standing historic records, but that's not to say Ohtani shouldn't get a few votes.

Judge will probably win, but it will more than likely not be a unanimous win on his part. Ohtani is just too good at doing something no one else in the world can do to be ignored.

