The New York Yankees have brought back one of their top free agents in Anthony Rizzo. According to Jeff Passan, he and the Yankees had a lot of mutual interest and agreed on a two-year, $34 million contract for him to remain in pinstripes.

Rizzo enjoyed a strong year and matched his career high in home runs. The Yankees enjoyed a stabilizing presence at a position they've needed help at for many years.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Anthony Rizzo truly enjoyed being a Yankee, and getting $20 million a year to stay -- $17 million each of the next two years, plus a $6 million buyout on a 2025 option -- keeps him in the Bronx.



"Anthony Rizzo truly enjoyed being a Yankee, and getting $20 million a year to stay -- $17 million each of the next two years, plus a $6 million buyout on a 2025 option -- keeps him in the Bronx. Worth noting: Rizzo has grown very close with Aaron Judge over the last two years."

Passan's final note is an important one- the first baseman became fast friends with another of the team's most important free agents in Aaron Judge.

The Yankees know they need to bring him back for a lot of reasons. He's going to win MVP most likely and is the face of baseball. He brings in a ton of fans and most importantly, a ton of revenue.

He also just broke Roger Maris' single-season home run record for both the franchise and the American League. Letting him walk would carry bad optics for the franchise.

However, what Passan mentioned is something equally as important but possibly overlooked: tons of players in the locker room, including the first baseman, love Judge.

If the Yankees aren't able to sign Judge, it would probably disappoint the fan base, the roster and the player they just agreed to terms with.

Was Anthony Rizzo ever going anywhere besides New York?

When the first baseman opted out of his contract, many wondered where he might be headed to next. He had a good year in New York, but plenty of contenders, including the Houston Astros, need a first baseman.

The Astros were reportedly all-in on the free agent, but it didn't take very long for the Yankees to bring him back. Ultimately, given the two parties' relationship, that was always the most likely outcome of his foray into free agency.

