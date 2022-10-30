MLB Rumors: Los Angeles Dodgers want Carlos Correa to replace free agent Trea Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be ready to move on from Trea Turner. The upcoming free agent figures to be one of the top targets available at a premium position, and with all that the team is expected to try and do this offseason, Turner appears to be headed elsewhere.

Carlos Correa opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins after just one year and will re-enter free agency. He will also be a top target, but many expect him to cost a little less than Turner.

The Dodgers like that, according to Bleacher Report and Jon Heyman. They haven't ruled out re-signing Turner, but he is expected to leave and perhaps join the defending National League champions, the Philadelphia Phillies.

If that happens, then the team that won 111 games but lost in the NLDS will potentially be all-in on Correa.

They like what he brings to the table and aren't all that concerned with his role in the 2017 Houston Astros, who notably stole signs and defeated the Dodgers in the World Series that year.

Correa had a better season in several ways than Turner, including OPS+ and home runs.

Who will the Los Angeles Dodgers compete with for Carlos Correa's services?

Regardless of whether Los Angeles goes after Correa to replace Turner, suitors will be lined up for the Twins shortstop. The New York Yankees and New York Mets are both interested. The Yankees have a larger hole in that position than the Mets do, though.

The Phillies may be the favorites to land Turner, but if he returns to Los Angeles, then Correa may be their new focus. The Twins maintained their interest in the shortstop they signed a year ago, who accumulated 5.4 wins above replacement.

Should the Atlanta Braves fail to reach an agreement with Dansby Swanson, Correa would be an excellent replacement.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves - Game 2.

The Seattle Mariners may want to make a splash to maximize their competitive window and add Correa to a talented young roster alongside Julio Rodriguez.

The Dodgers have the money to spend on someone like Correa, but they may face a lot of competitors for the All-Star's services.

