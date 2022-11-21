Did LA Dodgers part ways with Cody Bellinger? 3 Potential destinations for star shortstop in the offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers called Cody Bellinger up to the major leagues in 2017, when he went on to win Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with an incredible season in 2019 and was awarded the MVP for the National League. Just three short years later, the Dodgers non-tendered him.

Non-tendering is when a team simply doesn't offer a contract to one of their pending free agents. It's a sign that that team doesn't want the player back at all. For Bellinger, it's been a painful fall from grace and he will now look to his next home. Where might that be?

Cody Bellinger: Three potential destinations after rough end to Dodgers career

3) Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays could use Bellinger. They have wanted a left-handed outfielder for a while and Raimel Tapia didn't stick. They also just traded Teoscar Hernandez away, so there's plenty of room for a new face. While this team expects to compete, Toronto could be the change of scenery a former MVP like Bellinger needs.

2) New York Yankees

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees GM, has always been interested in reclamation projects. Whether it's due to injury or poor performance, he is often looking at bringing in players for cheap that he believes can overperform.

Bellinger is not the same player he was when he won MVP, but he is capable of performing better. In Yankee Stadium, where the short porch is his friend, that might be possible again.

1) Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles don't spend a lot of money in free agency, but fortunately, Bellinger won't cost much. After his Dodgers exit, the Orioles can easily sign him. It may be for the best that he goes to a team without much expectation where he's not even expected to be a starter.

However, his defensive versatility (can play outfield and first base) would allow him plenty of playing time and he might be able to resurrect his career there. They just might challenge for the playoffs again, too, which would be nice for the outfielder.

