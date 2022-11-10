Aaron Judge has entered free agency after his historic season with the New York Yankees. After turning down Yankees GM Brian Cashman's offer in Spring Training, the outfielder went on to have an unprecedented season, setting himself up for an incredible pay day.

Yankees fans are hoping that that payday will be from New York and will keep him in pinstripes for life, but there's no telling what might happen. A recent report suggested that the team didn't seem confident or interested in re-signing the presumptive American League MVP.

Cashman responded to this by intimating that whoever made that comment is wrong:

"Whoever said that, I'd drug test him."

Cashman and the entire Yankees organization have maintained every step of the way that they intend on keeping Judge a Yankee for next year and beyond. Judge has also insisted he wants to be with the team forever.

However, it will be difficult for the Yankees to pay what he deserves or what he wants and it will be difficult for the right fielder to turn down what will probably be a massive offer from a west coast team like the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers.

That is probably why the report arose that Cashman wasn't confident in their ability to re-sign their star, but he insists that that is not the case.

Will the Yankees re-sign Aaron Judge?

It's always frustrating for a team to see one of their players turn down an extension and play well in the next season, thus upping their price tag. No one has quite had the walk-year season that Judge has had, perhaps in all of sports.

That makes it difficult for the Yankees to retain him and improve the other holes on the roster. However, they will probably make it happen.

They know how good he is and how much value he brings to the team simply by being a member. He's an absolute fan favorite and the amount of merchandise he sells is probably unrivaled.

He's arguably the face of baseball and the fact that he plays for the Yankees is even better for the team. They won't want to let all of that go in one offseason, so they'll get it done.

