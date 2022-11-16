The first major trade of the MLB offseason is official: The Toronto Blue Jays are sending All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners, according to Jeff Passan. The return has not yet been specified, but the Mariners get another quality outfielder to pair with American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez.

This is a big move that further vaults the Mariners into the playoff conversation. They made it as a Wild Card last season and ousted the Blue Jays before being swept by the Astros in the team's first playoff appearance since 2001.

Clearly, they're excited about their future and wanted to add a young, talented outfielder to their roster.

MLB fans are shocked that the Blue Jays would send their All-Star away and that the Mariners were able to add such a talented player.

Others also wondered about the return and if the trade was worth it for Toronto.

FaZe Sabastian @cbass @JeffPassan Not feeling optimistic about this return. Sad to see Teo go! @JeffPassan Not feeling optimistic about this return. Sad to see Teo go!

C-Low @elrealcarl @JeffPassan HO LY SHIT. What a time to be a mariners fan, big favorites to win AL West , what an amazing pick up @JeffPassan HO LY SHIT. What a time to be a mariners fan, big favorites to win AL West , what an amazing pick up

The player(s) Toronto is getting back may be good and at the MLB level. They've had one of the best young cores in baseball for a couple of years, so they'd have to be strongly enticed to part with one member of it.

Potential Seattle Mariners lineup with Teoscar Hernandez

The addition of Hernandez gives the Mariners a strong hitter with capable outfield defense. He can easily hit towards the top of the lineup for Seattle and produce really well.

Their lineup could look like this:

Julio Rodriguez CF

Ty France 1B

Teoscar Hernandez LF

Mitch Haniger RF

Cal Raleigh C

Eugenio Suarez 3B

Carlos Santana DH

J.P. Crawford SS

Adam Frazier 2B

Frazier, Santana and Haniger are all pending free agents right now, so those are subject to change.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three

If the Mariners don't bring them back, they could go after someone like Michael Brantley, Jean Segura or Jose Abreu to pair with Hernandez to make a really strong offseason.

However, regardless, the lineup Seattle can now field with the former Blue Jay in town is incredibly strong. They know they are in a contending window and are going all-in to capitalize on the team's success and young roster.

This trade is just the first step.

