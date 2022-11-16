MLB Awards 2022: How Seattle Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez captured the AL Rookie of the Year Award

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez has been named the American League Rookie of the Year Award winner. Beating out two other finalists, Rodriguez is the second Mariner in three seasons to win the distinction.

Julio Rodriguez signed as a rookie out of the town on Loma de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic. MLB scouts knew early on that the youngster would make waves in the league.

The Seattle Mariners were the first to grasp the 21-year-old. They signed him to a rookie contract worth $700,000 to start off the season. Rodriguez made his debut in center field for the Mariners on their opening day against the Minnesota Twins on April 8, 2022.

Rodriguez hit his first career MLB home run in April off of Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara at Marlins Park in Miami. The homer went straight to center field and set the tone for a heavy-hitting season from Rodriguez.

Julio Rodriguez was named the AL Rookie of the Month for May and June. His play was particularly noteworthy in the month of June. In that month, the young outfielder hit seven home runs, 16 RBIs and stole five bases.

Rodriguez was named to the AL All-Star team in July, making him the sixth Seattle Mariners rookie to get invited. On August 23, Rodriguez hit his 20th home run of the season.

The Mariners management was paying close attention to his progression. On August 26, the team extended a big-time offer to the young man. The team signed Rodriguez to a 14-year deal worth a massive $400 million. This means that Rodriguez will likely finish his career with the Mariners.

In all, Julio Rodriguez finished the season with 25 home runs, 75 RBIs and a batting average of .275. In November 2022, he was named the AL Rookie of the Year for 2022, beating out Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschmann.

Julio Rodriguez capped off an epic season for the Mariners

The Seattle Mariners ended a 21-year playoff drought this season when they got into the AL Wild Card spot. Although their aspirations would end in a sweep by the Houston Astros, Mariners fans have a new reason to hope. Perhaps Rodriguez will be the franchise player that will lead this team deep into the postseason in the years to come.

