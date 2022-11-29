The New York Yankees have had one priority for free agency since Opening Day: re-sign Aaron Judge. Once he turned down their contract and negotiations ended, they knew they were going to have to bring out all the stops in free agency.

That was before he hit an American League and franchise record 62 home runs and won AL MVP. The price increased with every home run. It was also before fans booed the superstar in the playoffs, which certainly can't help the team's chances of bringing him bak.

There have been several reports about where Judge is headed. The Yankees and San Francisco Giants are the frontrunners, but according to SNY reporter Andy Martino, the Yankees are a little bit worried.

Martino said:

"I would not describe the Yankees as confident [with getting Aaron Judge back], but hopeful. Confident would be overstating it."

They remain one of the favorites to bring back their MVP, but they face stiff competition and they're unsure of just how the player feels. He has the opportunity to go play for the team he grew up rooting for and probably not be booed after setting records.

The Yankees have a lot going for them, but they don't appear to be overly confident in their chances.

What do the Yankees need to do if they can't sign Aaron Judge?

If Judge does head west or anywhere else other than the Bronx, the Yankees will need to regroup and make a new plan. The right fielder was worth 11.4 fWAR, which is a huge reason why they won the division and made the playoffs at all.

Without him, they suddenly have a glaring hole in the outfield and top of their lineup.

They already need a left fielder, but they'd need to bring in two outfielders. Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets and Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros are intriguing options for either spot.

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two

Signing slugger J.D. Martinez and moving Giancarlo Stanton to the outfield full-time is a risky move, but it would provide them with plenty of offensive firepower.

Everything hinges on whether or not they can bring back their right fielder, even if they're not confident.

