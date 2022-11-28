Free agency is in full swing, but the top tier free agents, like Aaron Judge, are taking a slower approach. Most big-names don't sign immediately as they want to feel out the market and see what they can get.

In the case of the New York Yankees outfielder, it seems as if the Yankees and San Francisco Giants are the clear favorites to sign him. This is especially true after it was reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers offered him a contract that he outright rejected.

However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes, according to the Athletic, that it is very foolish to expect that only two teams are in on the reigning American League MVP:

"It's unwise to assume the Giants and Yankees are the only teams competing for free agent outfielder Aaron Judge."

A talent like he is coming off a season like he had warrants more than two team's attention. He will cost a lot, but there are more than two teams that can and should be interested in signing him.

The Yankees always have money, but right now, so do the New York Mets, the Dodgers, the Texas Rangers, the Giants and many other teams. It is far too early to count any team out of the running.

What other teams might sign Aaron Judge?

It would break the bank for a lot of these teams, but there's no justifying a complete refusal to even entertain the idea of signing Judge. That is especially true for contenders.

The Atlanta Braves have a lot of money tied up into securing their stars long term, but if they choose to let Dansby Swanson go, they could use that money towards the right fielder.

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

The Mets say they don't want to start a bidding war with their rivals, but they have money and need another piece to complement their roster especially if Jacob deGrom bolts.

The Rangers just spent tons of money last offseason. It didn't pan out, but what's to say they won't try again? A core of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Judge is the makings of a good team.

Right now, it looks like a two-horse race, but it almost assuredly will not stay that way for long.

