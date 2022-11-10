Will the Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson? | MLB Free Agency 

Dansby Swanson signed a one year, $10 million deal last offseason, which has now expired. The former number one overall pick is a free agent for the first time in his career, which gives him the opportunity to sign wherever he pleases and potentially leave his first team.

The Atlanta Braves don't let talent walk away that often. They did let Freddie Freeman go in free agency last year, but they traded for Matt Olson and immediately locked him up for the foreseeable future.

Dansby Swanson is part of the core that won the World Series and has truly rounded into form these last few years. Will the Braves re-sign him?

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six

It's difficult to imaging a world where they let him go. Ultimately, it's up to him on where he wants to sign, but it's hard to see the team not doing everything in their power to keep him in Atlanta.

Why will the Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson?

There are a couple of factors working in their favor. First, they've never been hesitant to lock up their in-house talent for years to come. Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and others are signed to very long contracts with the Braves.

Second, those contracts are largely all team-friendly. That gives them the financial stability to pay Swanson what he wants.

Additionally, this is a particularly deep free agent class at shortstop. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts all figure to get more attention than the former Brave, when each of them would ordinarily be the headliner in any other year.

Most teams in need of a shortstop are going to look at Turner first. They might then move to Correa if they fail to make an impact there.

Eventually, they'll get to Swanson, but no team will want to sign the former Braves star over a few of the other options.

That opens the door for the Braves to get the deal done before anyone else has even offered him a contract. Anything can happen, but there are a lot of reasons to believe the Braves will re-sign their shortstop.

