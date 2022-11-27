LOOK: Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton posts jaw-dropping photo with reptile atop his head

The MLB offseason is in full swing and New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is enjoying every minute of it. After a grueling 162-game season, capped off by an extremely intense postseason, these stars have earned the right to kick back, relax and do whatever they please while they wait for Spring Training to roll around.

In this case, it means spending time with reptiles. Stanton is clearly enjoying himself in what will undoubtedly be one of the more unique photos to circulate all offseason.

The 2017 National League MVP can be seen with a reptile atop his head and a sly grin on his face. It's not what most people would expect a former MVP to be doing in the offseason, but Stanton is clearly having a lot of fun.

He presumably hopes his friend and former teammate Aaron Judge re-ups with the Yankees following an MVP campaign similar to how the former Miami Marlin was traded to New York following his MVP campaign.

Ironically enough, Stanton was chasing home run totals that season, too, and finished with 59 in another of the most impressive seasons in recent memory.

When will Giancarlo Stanton become a free agent?

The slugger signed a massive contract in 2015 with the Marlins. It was for 13 years and an astounding $325 million. At the time, it was atop the MLB leaderboard, but has since been passed by contracts given to stars like Mike Trout, Max Scherzer and fellow Yankee Gerrit Cole.

He was then traded to New York before the 2018 season, but his contract stayed the same. He has been with the Yankees since then and will continue to be until the end of his contract.

That will be in 2029. However, there is a club option in 2028, which the team may or may not pick up.

The slugger has been good in his Yankees career, but he'd be 38 in that season, so he might be well past his prime and not as impactful an offensive player as he has been so far.

