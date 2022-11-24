The New York Yankees want to bring Aaron Judge back, but they're prepared if he decides to leave. He has options and the San Francisco Giants seem poised to snatch the new American League MVP from New York. If that happens, the Yankees reportedly have an alternative plan.

There is arguably no player on the market as good or as valuable as the right fielder, but Justin Verlander is a close second. He is coming off an MVP award and the Houston Astros' ace is coming off a Cy Young win.

According to Mark Feinsand, that's their backup plan if the MVP bolts.

“The Yankees made a bid for Verlander last offseason before he ultimately re-upped with the Astros. [NYY] figures to spend most of its time -- and potentially its money -- to bring Aaron Judge back to [NY], but if the AL MVP leaves . . [NYY] could pivot to [Verlander].”

The Yankees have been in on Verlander before. This time, they might be forced to go all-in on the ace if their right fielder leaves town.

Who would be a better signing, Judge or Verlander?

Ace pitchers are hard to come by and they're extremely important in the postseason. The Yankees haven't been able to get over the hump in recent years largely due to their opponent's ace and pitching staff.

With that being said, the Yankees' star is probably more valuable than Verlander. He recorded a sterling 6.1 fWAR, third in all of baseball for pitchers, but Judge recorded nearly twice that at 11.4.

That's not an attainable goal every year, but one would expect Judge to record more than six wins in a full season most of the time.

Additionally, while the outfielder has missed a lot of time before, his injury history is probably less worrisome than the pitcher's. He recently had Tommy John surgery, which is horrible for pitchers.

Verlander is also ten years the outfielder's superior, so he can contribute to a team for a lot longer.

Even if he's not in his prime, he probably has five or so good years left before he starts to slow down. The same is not true of the Astros' star.

The Yankees naturally want their outfielder, but they'll settle for their rival's ace if they have to.

