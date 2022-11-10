Justin Verlander Free Agency: Can the Astros lure back the star pitcher to Houston after he opted out of his contract?

Justin Verlander officially improved the state of the free agent pitching class today by officially opting out of the remaining year of his two year, $50 million contract.

He was expected to do so and immediately slots in beside Jacob deGrom as the top arms available. In fact, Verlander is one of the best players available, regardless of pitching.

He's on his way to a potential Cy Young award, the second he would have earned with the Houston Astros. He also just won the World Series, the second he's earned with the Astros, too.

There will be no shortage of teams interested in signing him. Every playoff team or playoff hopeful should have him on their radar. Pitching is one thing every single team needs, even if they feel they have a strong rotation.

Teams can never have enough top end pitching, and that's exactly what Verlander brings to the table. With very few exceptions, he would be the ace of the staff wherever he went.

Will that be Houston? He's spent the last six seasons, one of which was spent recovering from Tommy John surgery, in Houston after spending the first 13 years of his career in Detroit.

Why Houston will probably re-sign Justin Verlander

The Astros have a few things that will surely give him reason to think twice about heading elsewhere. First, they have a deep and talented roster that he knows first hand has the ability to win it all. They've done it twice, after all.

They have a coaching staff and teammates that Verlander knows and loves. Familiarity can't be overstated here.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

Additionally, Houston is his home. He's been there since he joined the Astros in 2017, and that also means something.

It especially means something for the 40 year old pitcher. At that age, he probably doesn't want to move himself and his family across the country for a few more seasons before he retires.

He did opt out, which can often mean the player wants to go elsewhere. In this case, it probably means he wants more money. He's estimated to be worth over $40 million a year, much more than the $25 million he would have earned on his original contract.

