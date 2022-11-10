Dusty Baker's long wait for a World Series title finally ended in 2022. The veteran manager led the Houston Astros to a 4-2 series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to win his first World Series after 25 years of managing. It was a fitting reward for someone who has dedicated decades of his life to the game, both as a player and manager.

The Houston Astros have developed into one of the powerhouses in the MLB. Led by Baker, the team has a plethora of talent in the lineup. The Astros have reached the sixth-straight American League Championship Series. They have appeared in four World Series since 2017. Baker is optimistic about the team's future, and he has reason to be.

"I see us winning here for a period of time ... God called me here to Houston to do this," said Baker

Under Baker, the Houston Astros finished the season with an AL-best 106-56 record. They swept the Seattle Mariners before defeating the New York Yankees to earn a place in the World Series.

It was a long and frustrating wait for the 73-year-old manager. Baker has coached in the league for a quarter of a decade. He previously reached the World Series twice, but 2022 was his first championship.

Baker previously managed the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and Houston Astros. He was successful in taking all five of those teams to the playoffs.

Dusty Baker has reached the playoffs with all 5 teams he has managed during his MLB career

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. smiles in the dugout after the Astros defeated the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

Dusty Baker has confirmed that he will return to manage the Astros in 2023. It will be his twenty-sixth year in management.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Dusty Baker confirmed that he will return as the Astros manager next season. Dusty Baker confirmed that he will return as the Astros manager next season. https://t.co/ZDXbl6An8c

"Dusty Baker confirmed that he will return as the Astros manager next season." - Fox Sports: MLB

Overall, Dusty Baker has a .599 win-loss record with the Astros organization. He has a career .539 overall win-loss record since beginning in 1993.

Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander is set to become a free agent, but Dusty will retain the core of his group. Many players from the championship side will return next season. The Astros have a combination of veteran, experienced players, and young up-and-coming stars.

Baker has reached the World Series in consecutive seasons and doesn't appear to be slowing down. He has reason to be confident about the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes