Carlos Rodon joined the New York Yankees on a massive six-year, $162 million contract. He would ordinarily be an ace on most pitching staffs, but the Yankees are deep and just got a lot deeper.

The addition of Rodon, who has had back to back stellar years with the Chicago White Sox and then the San Francisco Giants, will make the Yankees a scary team to face in the postseason.

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka knows this and is ecstatic that they were able to sign him in the first place.

He raved about his new pitcher on the MLB Network Radio Show:

"I was pumped. Every time he's come into town and faced us, I think he's pretty much dominated us. I mean, last time I faced him, he dominated me. I'm just glad he's on my team now."

He continued:

"I think it's just going to be exciting to see how he works and what makes him successful. He's such a unique guy where he pretty much works off the fastball and slider only and he has a ton of success from that."

He added:

"It'll be cool to get a different perspective from behind the plate rather than at the plate. Definitely, we have the tools to be one of, if not the best rotations in baseball."

Rodon will likely be the second pitcher behind Gerrit Cole.

What will the new Yankees rotation be with Carlos Rodon?

The new rotation will feature five prominent starters. Assuming Frankie Montas can regain the form he showed in Oakland, he'll be one of the best back-end starters in the entire league:

Gerrit Cole Carlos Rodon Nestor Cortes Luis Severino Frankie Montas

Having Montas and 2017 Cy Young finalist Luis Severino as a fourth and fifth starter makes for an exceptionally deep rotation.

Luis Severino will slide to fourth

Suddenly, now that Justin Verlander is not with Houston anymore, the Yankees may have a superior rotation to the Astros and it might be enough to get them past them in the postseason, should they meet again like they seem to always do.

Either way, this Yankees rotation with Carlos Rodon is a lot stronger than last year's and could be very dangerous.

