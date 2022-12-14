Ross Stripling stats: How good was the new San Francisco Giants ace in 2022?

The San Francisco Giants recently signed former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling. They weren't able to land prized free agent Aaron Judge and this signing may seem uninspired and rather useless, but it is anything but. Stripling was better than most people might realize last season.

The Giants have quietly put together a really good offseason (particularly by landing Carlos Correa last night) despite publicly striking out on the one player they wanted everyone to know they were after.

Stripling is a big part of that. With Carlos Rodon effectively gone and with little chance of a reunion, the former Blue Jays hurler will make a very nice addition to the rotation.

Ross Stripling posted a career year last season. He recorded 3.1 fWAR, a career-high. He spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers before landing in Toronto, where he saw a bit of a resurgence.

He went 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA and even recorded one save. He posted an excellent 7.7% home run to fly ball rate (nearly 8% of fly balls given up by the pitcher went for home runs, a good number).

His expected ERA was a bit higher, at 3.57. That shows he got a bit lucky, but it also shows that he was still very good. 3.57 is still a good number. His FIP was 3.11 and his xFIP was 3.67, both good numbers once again.

Ross Stripling was very good last season

He recorded a 73.6% left on base percentage, which means he was very good at stranding runners. He had an incredibly low 1.34 BB/9, so he was accurate and largely avoided putting runners on base.

The 32-year-old ace might not have the pedigree of Rodon, but the Giants will be happy they were able to land him this offseason.

What have the Giants done this offseason besides add Ross Stripling?

Adding Ross Stripling was a very good move for the Giants. They needed to retool badly and though they couldn't get their first choice, they have quietly put together a complete offseason.

It won't be quite enough to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Giants could very well contend again.

They added outfielder Mitch Haniger to the mix. He is a solid player who will slot into the middle of the very weak Giants order. Sean Manaea wasn't very good last year, but he has shown flashes of dominance before and could return to form this season.

The best move of the offseason was adding Carlos Correa, a player with winning pedigree and a whole lot of talent, though.

