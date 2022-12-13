Carlos Rodon, one of the most well-known starting pitchers, is still up for grabs on the open market, and the Yankees have their eyes on him. According to Jon Heyman, New York is apparently interested in the Rodon sweepstakes following their impressive victory to secure superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.

The left-hander, who turns 30 on Saturday, has a sizable market already thanks to teams like the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants, Mets, and Rangers being linked to him throughout free agency. Heyman claims that in order to "please Judge," the team's unmistakable face, the Yankees are now driven to sign another arm.

MichiganYankees (Not a reporter) @MichiganYankees Heyman: "The Yankees have opened talks with star left-hander Carlos Rodon, and a formal offer was expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday for the team’s big outside free-agent target." Heyman: "The Yankees have opened talks with star left-hander Carlos Rodon, and a formal offer was expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday for the team’s big outside free-agent target."

After two straight All-Star seasons, Carlos Rodon is in a strong position. After spending the first seven years of his career with the White Sox, where his remarkable 13-5, 2.37 ERA season in 2021 came to an end, he pitched for the Giants for the entire year of '22, posting a 14-8 record and a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts. He had a WHIP of 1.028 and 237 strikeouts against opposing hitters.

New York appears hesitant to extend the contract beyond seven years and $200 million, but they also appear serious and upbeat about this pursuit. This is the initial hint that Rodon wants a deal.

Despite the battle for Rodon, easily the best starter still available, New York appears to be upbeat. The current Giants have expressed interest in Rodon, but New York believes the Miami native, who went to North Carolina State like Trea Turner, would prefer to play in the east.

"GET IT DONE!!" - FiresideYankees

In a pricey war with the Giants and Padres for the services of their own superstar free agent Aaron Judge, New York has already won their greatest battle this offseason.

As the winter meetings came to a conclusion on Wednesday, New York was the team most associated with the All-Star left-hander. Carlos Rodón wants a contract worth at least $100 million and a minimum of seven years.

New York is getting ready to make an offer to Rodon, who is still their primary target, and they are hopeful, or even exuberant, which isn't surprising given how this winter has gone. The Rangers, Dodgers, and Orioles are a few more teams that have been mentioned in connection with Rodon.

