Carlos Correa has found a new home, one that he very well may stay in for the entirety of his career, with the San Francisco Giants. He signed a massive 13-year, $350 million deal. It is the fourth largest total contract in baseball right now.

He began the offseason as one of the premier free agents available. As others around him signed mega deals, that only became more true. When he was signed, he was easily the best player left by a fairly wide margin.

Anyone who signed him knew they were going after a top-flight player and that they'd get one of the best shortstops in baseball. However, for the Giants, there's another big reason they might have been interested.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Carlos Correa went 8-for-12 with a double and a homer in three games against the Giants last season



So they promptly said we’re gonna need that in our dugout Carlos Correa went 8-for-12 with a double and a homer in three games against the Giants last season So they promptly said we’re gonna need that in our dugout https://t.co/vf8UPEhqpc

The Talkin' Baseball podcast pointed out:

"Carlos Correa went 8-for-12 with a double and a homer in three games against the Giants last season. So, they promptly said we’re gonna need that in our dugout."

Correa was excellent at the plate in Oracle Park. That's a big reason they might have wanted him.

The team also missed out on adding Aaron Judge after he elected to re-sign with the New York Yankees. The superstar void in San Francisco was still there, so they had to get Correa. Fortunately, they didn't strike out this time.

What's next for San Francisco Giants after signing Carlos Correa?

Unfortunately for the team, they still have a ways to go before becoming a legitimate contender again. They were exactly .500 last season, so the additions of Sean Manaea, Mitch Haniger and Correa make them better but not a true contender.

Mitch Haniger signed this offseason

There are still pieces out there that can help, especially if they want to spend more money. However, now that a lot of the top-flight free agents are off the market, it becomes a bit more difficult to make a team drastically better.

This offseason has been a success, but to get them back to the 107-win team they were in 2021, they'll need to do a little more from here on out. They've started on the right path, though.

Poll : 0 votes