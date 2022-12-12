The San Francisco Giants came into this offseason with money to spend and a need to add a lot of talent. They were not good last season, finishing .500 and nowhere near the playoffs. Coming off a division win the year before, they needed to retool and get back to the team they were.

They made Aaron Judge their priority but struck out as he agreed to a mega contract of nine years and $360 million. It is reported that the Giants offered more, but they still left empty-handed.

They were forced to pivot and have thus far not signed anyone of note. They did, however, agree to a deal with former Oakland A's and San Diego Padres' pitcher Sean Manaea.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out. Sean Manaea to Giants. $25M, 2 years. Opt out.

The pitcher agreed to a two year, $25 million contract. Though it's not a massive contract, many MLB fans felt that Manaea wasn't worth it or that the they weren't signing anyone they needed to get. Others appreciate that the team is signing anyone right now.

Joe Lukancic @JoeLukancic @JonHeyman @MLBNetwork Giants trying to recreate moneyball here with these moves… unfortunately in todays game more $ gets the championships. Love the move but it won’t cut it if they don’t spend the big bucks especially in the division they are in. @JonHeyman @MLBNetwork Giants trying to recreate moneyball here with these moves… unfortunately in todays game more $ gets the championships. Love the move but it won’t cut it if they don’t spend the big bucks especially in the division they are in.

J-Sy @sybiz25 @JonHeyman This is nuts…he was horrible for the Padres. Couldn’t get anyone out. @JonHeyman This is nuts…he was horrible for the Padres. Couldn’t get anyone out.

depresed giants fan. @Therealking692 @JonHeyman Rodon was long gone anyways. hopefully cheating lab can fix him to 2018 form. @JonHeyman Rodon was long gone anyways. hopefully cheating lab can fix him to 2018 form.

Lydia Pawlak @pawlak_lydia @JonHeyman Yep, Farhan disappoints again with No Correa, No slugger. He is going to try and win it with pitching. Ready for a .500 record and a boring team... @JonHeyman Yep, Farhan disappoints again with No Correa, No slugger. He is going to try and win it with pitching. Ready for a .500 record and a boring team...

WeRk @MrWeRk84 @JonHeyman Good luck Manaea. Really wanted you back in San Diego. Now you staying in the division. Pretty much crossing that bridge to The bay. See you in SD. @JonHeyman Good luck Manaea. Really wanted you back in San Diego. Now you staying in the division. Pretty much crossing that bridge to The bay. See you in SD.

Allen Andrade @ajax921 @JonHeyman Are you sure Jon? We’ll wait 5 min for your retraction @JonHeyman Are you sure Jon? We’ll wait 5 min for your retraction

The team had hoped to re-sign former pitcher Carlos Rodon who opted out of his contract. They're also in talks with Carlos Correa. Both of those players are still available but seem less likely for the Giants with every passing day.

What's next for the San Francisco Giants?

With this signing, the team proved that it's not dead in free agency and that they are capable of closing a deal, although Manaea didn't have as many suitors.

The next step is to do so with a free agent of note. Correa remains the best option on the market by a fairly good margin. Behind him would be Rodon and then Dansby Swanson.

Will Carlos Rodon be back in San Francisco this year?

The Giants must get one of those players. If they don't, then they'll have to look at players like Andrew Benintendi or Michael Brantley. In doing so, they'll officially have lost out on the superstar they needed and were so bent on signing this offseason.

They weren't very good last year and don't look to be trending upwards unless something changes soon.

Poll : 0 votes