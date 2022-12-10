Carlos Rodon is the top starting pitcher available in free agency, and the New York Yankees have been linked to him yet again. It is no secret that the Yankees need to upgrade their pitching rotation if they hope to get past the Houston Astros in 2023. With two All-Star selections, Rodon would be a tremendous asset for any team.

Now that the New York Yankees have re-signed Aaron Judge, they are fully freed up to negotiate with other players. Rodon has been towards the top of their list for a while now, and insiders are saying it is more and more likely. Signing top free agents used to be a hallmark of the Yankees organization, and they seem to be going back to their old ways.

Mark Feinsand shared his report with Chris Russo and posted a link to the interview via Twitter.

Feinsand is not the first to suggest there is interest from the New York Yankees in signing Rodon. Fellow MLB insider Andy Martino made a very similar report via Twitter.

As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. There is so much news swirling about Rodon and the Yankees that a signing is beginning to feel inevitable.

Carlos Rodon is exactly the type of pitcher the New York Yankees need to add

Rodon proved he could be a consistently great pitcher with the Chicago White Sox, and proved he could be dominant with the San Francisco Giants. He has shown toughness and growth along every step of his career. He seems ready for the pressures that playing for the Yankees comes with.

Rodon was even asked about joining the Yankees back at the Spring Training of 2022, and didn't shut the door on the possibility.

The New York Yankees would immediately benefit from adding Carlos Rodon. Pairing him with Gerrit Cole would be one of the top pitching pairs in the American League. With starting pitchers at a premium, the cost might be high, but it'd be worth it. Especially if the team's goals and expectations are to be challengers for a World Series.

The highlight reel posted to YouTube shows exactly what Rodon would be bringing to his new team:

The Yankees aren't done yet in free agency, and it is becoming more and more likely that they will add Rodon to their rotation.

