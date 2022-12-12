On Tuesday night, Mitch Haniger signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. This ended his free agency and a six-year stint with the Seattle Mariners, where he blossomed into an All-Star and fan favorite.

The Mariners sent Haniger a message wishing him success as he begins a new chapter in his baseball career. The outfielder responded with a sincere statement to the Mariners management and, of course, the supporters of the team:

“Seattle thank you for embracing my family and I the last six years! It was an absolute pleasure to play in front of all you @mariners fans at T-Mobile park! The PNW will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to all my coaches and staff members throughout the entire organization."

"Huge thank you to all my teammates, it was an absolute honor to lace up with you guys! I appreciate all the love and support throughout my time as a Mariner. Excited for 2023!”

Here's the tweet:

Wishing you nothing but the best of luck in San Francisco,@M_Hanny17 – Seattle Mariners

Haniger made his Mariners debut in 2017 following an offseason trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mitch Haniger was the Seattle Mariners beloved player in many ways

He had the biggest hit of 2021 for Seattle, giving the M's a much-needed win over the Los Angeles Angels in the second-to-last game of the season. That kept them in postseason contention entering Game 162. Haniger also fired up the fan base with his piece for The Players' Tribune in October 2021 titled "Dear Mariners Fans." In which, he vowed that the Mariners would end their 20-season postseason drought in 2022.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger in agreement with Giants on three-year, $43.5M contract. Deal includes opt-out after year two. First: @JeffPassan Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger in agreement with Giants on three-year, $43.5M contract. Deal includes opt-out after year two. First: @JeffPassan.

Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger in agreement with Giants on three-year, $43.5M contract. Deal includes opt-out after year two. First: @JeffPassan. – Ken Rosenthal

For many years, the Giants' only legitimate competition in their division was the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three

With the San Diego Padres on the rise, they've been caught off guard. With the Giants ending 30 games behind the Dodgers in 2022, signing Mitch Haniger should help this team turn the tide.

Poll : 0 votes