Trey Mancini: Top 3 landing spots for 2022 World Series champion

Trey Mancini was brought in at the trade deadline last year to help the Houston Astros win the World Series. He arguably didn't do that, as he was worth -0.5 fWAR during his time there.

However, he does have the potential to be a contributor. He still recorded 0.9 fWAR over the entire season and posted a slightly above average 104 wRC+ and hit 18 home runs.

He's only two seasons removed from a campaign that saw him blast 35 home runs with 106 RBI and a sterling 132 wRC+. He also carries the winning pedigree from his World Series victory, too.

Despite an underwhelming season and little attention through the first part of free agency, there are places he will have interest. Here are a few good spots for him.

Best places for free agent first baseman Trey Mancini

3) San Francisco Giants

The Giants have struck out everywhere in free agency. They were outbid by the New York Yankees for Aaron Judge and haven't made headway in their pursuit of a superstar. Mancini isn't that, but he does fill a need. The Giants had Brandon Belt at first base but he is now a free agent.

The former Astro won't be the addition they envisioned, but he could quickly become a fan favorite like he was in Baltimore. That's something else they could use.

2) Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

The Twins don't have a lot of first base depth with Miguel Sano still on the free agent market. If they can't bring him back, this would be an excellent place for Mancini. He wouldn't have the pressures that a place like Houston brought, and he could easily revitalize his career there.

The Twins might compete, but they're not exactly World Series favorites. That might be advantageous for the first baseman.

1) Houston Astros

Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles

Despite the struggles in 2022, the Astros are the best place for him to end up. He knows the team, knows the coaches and the fans. He also wouldn't need to be anything but a reserve first baseman.

He'd love to start, but staying in Houston and spelling Jose Abreu would be wise. They no longer have a backup first baseman with both Mancini and Yuli Gurriel free agents.

Poll : 0 votes