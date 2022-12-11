The Chicago Cubs are interested in signing free agent Trey Mancini. The team has come out hot in free agency. They've signed Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon so far.

They are prioritizing catchers and other starting pitchers. Chicago is reportedly waiting for the shortstop market to shake out. They can't wait too long, or there may not be any free-agent shortstops left.

Bruce Levine @MLBBruceLevine As Cubs wait on the shortstop market to shake out,they are working on adding other pieces.Trey Mancini has been a player of interest.He brings both versatility and character.Catcher and starting P still a priority.They have talked Kodai Senga with agent Joel Wolfe. As Cubs wait on the shortstop market to shake out,they are working on adding other pieces.Trey Mancini has been a player of interest.He brings both versatility and character.Catcher and starting P still a priority.They have talked Kodai Senga with agent Joel Wolfe.

Trey Mancini is a fan-favorite amongst many fans across the league. In 2020, he announced that he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer and would miss the season. He went on to beat cancer and return for the Opening Day of the 2021 season.

Mancini was traded to Houston last season at the deadline. Mancini had a slash line of .176/.258/.364 with eight home runs in the 51 games he played for the Astros. He's a career .265 hitter; it's safe to say he was in a slump in Houston.

"Trey Mancini would be dope. I have a sweet relic card of his as an Oriole not that it matters, but I would love to see him play for the Cubs," one fan explained.

Gingerwisdom @BrianKroeger13 Bruce Levine @MLBBruceLevine As Cubs wait on the shortstop market to shake out,they are working on adding other pieces.Trey Mancini has been a player of interest.He brings both versatility and character.Catcher and starting P still a priority.They have talked Kodai Senga with agent Joel Wolfe. As Cubs wait on the shortstop market to shake out,they are working on adding other pieces.Trey Mancini has been a player of interest.He brings both versatility and character.Catcher and starting P still a priority.They have talked Kodai Senga with agent Joel Wolfe. Trey Mancini would be dope. I have a sweet relic card of his as an oriole not that it matters, but i would love to see him play for the cubs. twitter.com/MLBBruceLevine… Trey Mancini would be dope. I have a sweet relic card of his as an oriole not that it matters, but i would love to see him play for the cubs. twitter.com/MLBBruceLevine…

"If Jed Hoyer screws this up..." another fan said.

GaryPhelan69 @TheeMikePhelan @MLBBruceLevine @670TheScore Would really like to sign Mancini to the Cubs @MLBBruceLevine @670TheScore Would really like to sign Mancini to the Cubs

WhateverYT @WhateverYT3 @MLBBruceLevine Mancini would be a nice bat to add. Still need something a little more. @MLBBruceLevine Mancini would be a nice bat to add. Still need something a little more.

Fans think he'd be a great fit in the clubhouse. While he slumped for the Astros last season, fans are sure he'll be able to find his swing again. He's only hit under 20 home runs once in his career, and that was last season.

While fans are predominantly focused on the shortstop market, Mancini would be a great signing. Even if he's not somebody they use every day, they could platoon him with Matt Mervis at first base and DH.

While Trey Mancini would be a good addition, the Cubs have bigger holes to fill

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

It was a tough pill to swallow for Cubs fans to watch their three-time All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a huge contributor to the team, and it must have pained fans to see him sign with their division rival.

The Chicago Cubs have to fill the hole they now have at catcher. They could fill that hole with players they already have, like P.J. Higgins and Yan Gomes, but neither would bring the offensive capabilities that Contreras had.

The Chicago Cubs are one team to watch this offseason. They could soon be involved in some interesting signings.

Poll : 0 votes