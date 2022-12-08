The San Francisco Giants have reached out to Carlos Correa's representatives this week. They're interested in signing the shortstop to a deal.

After losing out on Aaron Judge, San Francisco is making a shift. They're making Correa their top free-agent priority right now. With the way that free agency has turned, the San Francisco Giants seemingly don't want to wait for another team to snatch him up.

With Judge and Trea Turner signing, free agency has gotten hot. It's a domino effect; once one free agent goes, all the others follow shortly after.

San Francisco fans would love for the team to acquire Carlos Correa. He'd bring a ton of value to the team and is one of the best-hitting shortstops in the league with a great glove.

"Just makes sense for Correa," one fan explained.

"No more talk... make it happen Farhan!," another fan said.

San Francisco fans are ready for the team to get this deal done as they don't want to miss out on another free agent. Aaron Judge re-signing with the New York Yankees seems to have really left a sour taste in their mouths.

By missing out on Judge, they have a ton of money left at their disposal. They have more than enough to make Carlos Correa happy.

Carlos Correa would be a perfect fit for the San Francisco Giants

Minnesota Twins v Los Angeles Angels

The San Francisco Giants have been searching for a superstar to join their squad. They failed to sign Bryce Harper when he was a free agent in 2019. They weren't interested in signing Harper long-term, so he chose the Philadelphia Phillies.

Carlos Correa could be the superstar player they've been after. In 2022, the two-time All-Star had a slash line of .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs. He was one of the few bright spots for the Minnesota Twins last season.

Besides the COVID-19 season, he's only hit under 20 home runs once in his career. He has a career batting average of .279 and is one of the best-hitting shortstops in the league.

For a team that finished with a .500 record last season, they need consistency, and Correa could bring that. He's a leader in whichever clubhouse that he's put in.

While the team already has Brandon Crawford at shortstop, they have mentioned that if they sign Correa, they will move Crawford to third base.

Free agents have been coming off the board left and right, so we'll see how quick the San Francisco Giants are to make him an offer.

