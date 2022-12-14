Two-time All-Star Carlos Correa has just signed a colossal deal with the San Francisco Giants. The offer is reported to be a 13-year, $350 million contract, making it the biggest deal in the MLB for a shortstop. Correa chose to opt-out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins after just one season. The gamble seems to have paid off as he has finally secured the long-term deal he was angling for.

The San Francisco Giants will now look to build the future of the franchise around Carlos Correa. He has proven himself to be one of the league's best hitting infielders. The president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, was desperate for a big-name signing after losing out on Aaron Judge. It appears he has finally got his man.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.

MLB fans debated whether this was the right move for the Giants organization. Most fans were unimpressed by what they considered to be a huge overpay. Since the club's rivals have gone on a spending spree, this move looks like a desperate attempt by the Giants to stay relevant.

Danny 🇺🇸🏒⚾️🐈 @HawkeyeRoad



Good luck to them with that. He only wanted money. So I hope he enjoys it. It was never about baseball. It's a paycheck. Nothing more. Glad @mets didn't get him. @JonHeyman Grossly overpaid, and so not worth it.Good luck to them with that. He only wanted money. So I hope he enjoys it. It was never about baseball. It's a paycheck. Nothing more. Glad @mets didn't get him. @JonHeyman Grossly overpaid, and so not worth it.Good luck to them with that. He only wanted money. So I hope he enjoys it. It was never about baseball. It's a paycheck. Nothing more. Glad @mets didn't get him.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @JeffPassan Giants with one of the worst contracts in the history of the sport. Correa is the winner @JeffPassan Giants with one of the worst contracts in the history of the sport. Correa is the winner

Baseball contracts over this offseason have skyrocketed to record levels, both in terms of monetary value and length. Correa is the latest player to secure a double-digit year contract. The 13-year agreement will keep Correa in San Francisco until he is 41-years-old.

🈲❌R. B🈹 @mrb1138 @JeffPassan @byysports In a few years, this maybe the worst contact in the league. I'm not signing ANYONE into their 40s. @JeffPassan @byysports In a few years, this maybe the worst contact in the league. I'm not signing ANYONE into their 40s.

CJ @cjm4428 @mookieplzhomer @JeffPassan You don’t want that guy for 13 years lol …the big fish is next year when ohtani gets cohens check book @mookieplzhomer @JeffPassan You don’t want that guy for 13 years lol …the big fish is next year when ohtani gets cohens check book

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers remain at the top of the payroll charts year after year. The Philadelphia Phillies just reached the World Series. Bob Melvin and the San Diego Padres are building a powerhouse down in Southern California. After losing out on several high-profile free agents, the Giants were forced to act.

Carlos Correa is a two-time All-Star and a won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017

Carlos Correa singles against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Carlos Correa made a name for himself as part of the Houston Astros team that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. He chose to leave Houston after the 2021 season, rejecting a five-year $160 million contract.

The former Houston Astros star is not the first shortstop to receive an offer in excess of $250 million. Trea Turner, formerly of the Dodgers, signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a 11-year, $300 million contract. Xander Bogaerts was picked up by the San Diego Padres on a 11-year, $280 million deal.

The Giants play in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB. The Dodgers won 111 games in 2022 and have established themselves as the team to beat. The Padres have invested heavily over the previous two seasons and look to have one of the most potent offenses in the league.

Portland Pickles @picklesbaseball @JeffPassan 3rd place in the NL West all locked up @JeffPassan 3rd place in the NL West all locked up

KJ @thegentleman4 @DustyBakerTV @JeffPassan Giants need a lot more help than that @DustyBakerTV @JeffPassan Giants need a lot more help than that

San Francisco are desperately trying to keep up with the competition. After losing out on Aaron Judge, the most coveted prize in the free agent market, they were in need of a star.

Carlos Correa will be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. After signing one of the largest contracts in baseball history, the pressure will be immense for the 28-year-old shortstop to deliver.

Poll : 0 votes