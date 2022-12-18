Aaron Judge: Find out how much Yankees superstar's record-setting HR ball went for in auction

Aaron Judge had a record-setting campaign on his way to the American League MVP award and a stunning nine-year, $360 million contract. A large reason for that is the fact that he broke Roger Maris' long-standing New York Yankees and American League home run record of 61 home runs. It stood since 1961.

That ball landed in the stands and a lucky fan walked away with it, deciding later to sell it at auction. He turned down a multi-million dollar offer to get the ball back. Did that work to his fortune?

Ultimately, no. The winning bid went for $1.25 million, so turning down the offer didn't work like the fan had thought it might.

The most expensive ball in history sold for $3 million, which was Mark McGwire's 70th home run in 1998.

The hope was that this ball would sell for more, but that didn't happen. It ultimately led to a nearly $2 million decrease in potential earnings for the lucky fan.

When did Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run?

Aaron Judge dominated at the plate all year. Pitchers eventually became very cautious to even throw him a strike. He knocked home runs at an electric pace and at some point during the middle of the season it became clear he was going to challenge records.

There was even a point where it was conceivably possible for him to challenge Barry Bonds' record of 73 home runs. That didn't happen, largely because of pitcher hesitancy and a poorly-timed slump for Judge.

Aaron Judge's 61st home run was sent into the Toronto stands

It took him a while to hit his 61st after knocking number 60, and then he slumped again. It took all the way to the penultimate game when he blasted his 62nd off the Texas Rangers in the nightcap of a double-header.

He led off the game with a blast on a 1-1 pitch after struggling for a while and then was removed later in the game. He sat the final game for rest and ended his record-setting campaign with a new American League total of 62 home runs.

