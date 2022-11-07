Luis Severino's team option for 2023 was just exercised, signaling that he will remain in pinstripes for at least one more year.The New York Yankees haven't wasted much time bringing back key contributors. There's more to be done, namely signing Aaron Judge to what will likely be a lifetime contract, but this is the Yankees' first step.

New York Yankees @Yankees The Yankees have exercised their 2023 club option for RHP Luis Severino. The Yankees have exercised their 2023 club option for RHP Luis Severino.

Severino has had poor injury luck recently, even missing a chunk of time last year. However, he was frustrated with being put on the 60-day IL when he felt he could return sooner, so perhaps the team was overly cautious this time around.

Either way, they like what they have in the pitcher and want to keep him around for this season as they attempt to finally make it back to the World Series.

Yankees fans have had a wide variety of reactions to this news.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @Yankees Okay cool, now get a better team @Yankees Okay cool, now get a better team

Chesterfield914 @chesterfield914 @Yankees Did you part ways with Brian cashman yet? Until then no one cares. @Yankees Did you part ways with Brian cashman yet? Until then no one cares.

Frankie O @GarbageMan44 @Yankees Judge, Rizzo & Benintendi. Trade Torres for some pitching. Find a closer somehow. Find some way of getting rid of Donaldson & Hicks. Some combo of Cabrera, Peraza, Volpe, DJ & IKF are your 3B, SS & 2B. @Yankees Judge, Rizzo & Benintendi. Trade Torres for some pitching. Find a closer somehow. Find some way of getting rid of Donaldson & Hicks. Some combo of Cabrera, Peraza, Volpe, DJ & IKF are your 3B, SS & 2B.

Ewing Klipspringer @_Klipspringer



April 13, 2023 - The Yankees have placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60 Day IL @Yankees scheduled tweet:April 13, 2023 - The Yankees have placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60 Day IL @Yankees scheduled tweet:April 13, 2023 - The Yankees have placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60 Day IL

Aaron @Aaron_Lafond @Yankees Go get Eovaldi, too. Don't rely on him Sevy to comeback in October. @Yankees Go get Eovaldi, too. Don't rely on him Sevy to comeback in October.

There is an inherent injury risk with Severino as he has missed time in every season since 2017. However, when healthy, he is one of the best and most electric starters in the game. The Yankees will need that next season.

What will the Yankees rotation look like next year with Severino?

No matter what, Gerritt Cole is the ace of the Yankees. He will be the first starter and he will be followed by everyone else. This season, Nestor Cortes took the number two spot, but that could easily be Severino's spot.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Cole will start first, followed by the newly signed pitcher, with Cortes third. Frankie Montas, a prized trade deadline acquisition, will probably be the fourth starter.

After that, the Yankees do not have a fifth starter as Jameson Taillon is a free agent and Jordan Montgomery was traded away at the deadline.

They may go all-in and sign Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom, which would place either of them at the number one spot and push everyone else down. That would form one of the best and deepest rotations in baseball.

What's more likely is that they sign someone less prestigious to slot into the middle of their rotation. A lefty, given how important they are in Yankee Stadium, makes sense.

Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw, Sean Manaea, Mike Minor, Wade Miley and others fit the bill. They could also look at Nathan Eovaldi, Aaron Nola or Chris Bassitt as their final starter.

Poll : 0 votes