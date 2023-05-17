The Aaron Judge fiasco seems to never end. When he quickly glanced into his own dugout before promptly smashing a home run over 460 feet, may took notice and thought that he may be cheating. The Toronto Blue Jays broadcast crew, Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez, noticed it, too. They discussed it on the broadcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many turned on them for bringing it up and said that they had accused the reigning AL MVP of cheating. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has weighed on the entire thing in via Awful Announcing:

“That’s absolutely legal. It is not illegal as long as there are no electronics involved. That is a legal way to pick up a sign. The Blue Jays have to do a better job of waiting til the last moment to set up and where the pitch is going to be.”

He went on to say that he didn't think anything of the Blue Jays' broadcast crew weighing in:

“I don’t blame Dan Shulman or Buck Martinez. They see one of the greatest players in baseball, his eyes darting, so they just brought it up.

During the course of a game, all kinds of things get said.

What happened with Aaron Judge, Blue Jays broadcast crew?

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing



"Once again, he's looking at SOMETHING, then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to center field. I've not seen that before with him. I've not ever seen that."- Buck Martinez Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout https://t.co/ZrOY7grbYV "You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing, but…"- Dan Shulman"Once again, he's looking at SOMETHING, then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to center field. I've not seen that before with him. I've not ever seen that."- Buck Martinez twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… "You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing, but…"- Dan Shulman"Once again, he's looking at SOMETHING, then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to center field. I've not seen that before with him. I've not ever seen that."- Buck Martinez twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

During the game, Dan Shulman said this about Aaron Judge:

"You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing, but…"

After that, Buck Martinez followed with:

"Once again, he's looking at SOMETHING, then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to center field. I've not seen that before with him. I've not ever seen that."

Was Aaron Judge cheating?

More or less, this is just casual talk from a broadcast crew who picked up on something interesting. Judge said that he was looking at his teammates who continued yelling at the umpire even after Aaron Boone's ejection:

"There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn't like in the situation. I feel like after the manager does his thing, it's like, 'Fellas, our pitcher has still got to go out there and make some pitches. We've got the lead, let's just go to work here.' I said a couple of things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again."

The pitcher, Jay Jackson, later admitted that it was possible he was tipping his pitches. Either way, his hanging slider to Judge was smashed over the wall.

Poll : 0 votes