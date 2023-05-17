Ben Verlander, a popular MLB podcaster, has heard enough of the Aaron Judge cheating allegations. After Judge appeared to glance into his dugout right before hammering a pitch out of the park, the Toronto Blue Jays alleged that something untoward was happening.

MLB fans followed suit and some questioned the legitimacy of Judge's approach. The podcaster has heard more than enough of the nonsense.

Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout

Verlander said on his Flippin' Bats podcast:

"I believe here that the issue that the situation of him staring into the dugout is essentially a non issue. It's baseball, and it always has been baseball. But again, the comments all around, the comments are just hysterical about Boone getting thrown out and it was a six nothing ballgame, so don't be chirping. Look. That ain't the case either. So all in all, that's what I have to say here. Aaron Judge was not cheating. Don't call him a cheater. He's not- this wasn't that."

He also said:

"The majority of pitchers are in one way or another, tipping their pitches, and it's part of baseball, it's part of the mind game of baseball, figuring that out and relaying it to your teammate at the play to give them a better chance to succeed. I don't consider that cheating, and nobody should. So if you're out there seeing the video saying, 'Oh my god, Aaron Judge is cheating.' Stop that. Stop that. No, he's not."

NEW EPISODE



• Justin’s tough home debut. Everything he had to say about the outing



• Judge peeking situation. I have some strong thoughts



• Joined by



• Padres/Dodgers w/



🎧: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fli…

Judge followed it up the next night with another blast, this time to break a 3-3 tie and sent it over 440 feet. There was no glance this time.

MLB podcaster doesn't believe Aaron Judge's excuses either

While Verlander has gone to bat for Aaron Judge's honor, he doesn't believe the excuse the slugger gave that he was trying to get his teammates to stop yelling at the umpire. He said:

"If you're also on the wavelength of hearing his postgame speech and saying that that's the leader of the team. Yes, Aaron Judge is the captain and he is a great great leader of the New York Yankees. But come on. He wasn't looking in the dugout seconds before a pitch where you are completely locked in. One of if not the best hitter in the game of baseball right now. And you can't divert your your time and your energy while you're in the box."

Judge blasted three home runs in two days

On that note, it's rather impressive that Judge was able to look away, look back and hammer a pitch over 460 feet. Hanging slider or not, tipped pitch or not, that is extremely impressive hitting.

