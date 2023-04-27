Fact Check: Did Marly Rivera call her reporter colleague " f–king c–t” over a scuffle to interview Aaron Judge?

Marly Rivera has been fired from ESPN over an issue with a fellow interviewer at the network. Rivera was trying to interview New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge when another reporter, Ivon Gaete, showed up to do the same. Per reports, she called the other woman a "f*****g c**t" and Rivera did not deny that.

She alleges that she had repeatedly told Gaete not to come and that this was an interview and time slot with Judge that she had been working to set up. Gaete evidently ignored that and showed up anyway, and videos caught Rivera uttering the insults.

Marly Rivera canned at ESPN following "f*****g c**t" issue

Marly Rivera was with ESPN for 13 years and primarily covered MLB and the Yankees prior to her firing. She was both a writer and an on-air personality.

Marly Rivera primarily covered the Yankees

Per the New York Post, Rivera didn't deny the statement:

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have. There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

The former ESPN personality does believe, however, that her firing over this issue was unfair and that some at ESPN singled her out because of past issues. It remains unclear what her next steps are or where she will go following her time with the network.

