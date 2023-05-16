Fact Check: Was Aaron Judge cheating against Blue Jays? Slugger comes clean on reason for glancing at dugout

Cameras picked up Aaron Judge glancing over at his dugout before blasting one of the longest home runs of the season as part of a multi-home run effort against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans, and the broadcasting crew for the Jays, are wondering if he was looking for a signal from the Yankees.

Sign stealing happens, but since the Houston Astros scandal in 2017, every form of sign stealing is looked at differently. Since cameras caught Judge looking over at the dugout, it's worth wondering.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout https://t.co/ZrOY7grbYV

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it appears to be a complete non-story. Judge wasn't cheating and even confirmed as much when asked later. He was simply looking at his teammates to try to get them to stop chirping at the umpire.

Aaron Judge checking teammates not cheating vs. Blue Jays

According to ESPN, Aaron Judge was trying to see who was still talking in the dugout:

"There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn't like in the situation. I feel like after the manager does his thing, it's like, 'Fellas, our pitcher has still got to go out there and make some pitches. We've got the lead, let's just go to work here.' I said a couple of things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had been ejected moments earlier for arguing one of the worst calls in the season against Judge, but the slugger just wanted his teammates to move on.

Aaron Judge was not cheating

Boone said:

"Judgie was kind of looking over like, 'I'm hitting here.'"

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn't like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead



"I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again." Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn't like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead"I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again." https://t.co/rMJ05Ilp0r

Blue Jays manager John Schneider didn't like it, but Judge is the captain. With the manager ejected, he becomes even more of a leader and he didn't appreciate his teammates continuing to talk to the umpire.

Poll : 0 votes