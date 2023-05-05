Who is Matt Chapman's wife, Taylor Coopman? A glimpse into the personal life of Toronto Blue Jays star

Matt Chapman is off to an unbelievable start this season for the Toronto Blue Jays. The defensive star is hitting better than he ever has and is playing like an MVP candidate at the perfect time- his contract is up after this season. There may be no one happier for Chapman's incredible success than his wife, Taylor Coopman.

The two dated for a very long time dating all the way bak to 2014. This was a few seasons before Chapman made his MLB debut in 2017 and well before the All-Star third baseman proposed to his then-girlfriend on her birthday during a dinner celebration a few years later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Obviously, she said yes. The pair got officially married in 2021 in the month of December. Currently, they do not have any children together and there's no indication of what the plan is on that front.

What to know about Taylor Coopman, Matt Chapman's beloved wife

Taylor Coopman, Matt Chapman's wife, is a fairly private person. Her age is currently unknown.

Who is Matt Chapman's wife?

According to Wtfoot, the wife of the Blue Jays star is very outdoorsy. They like to travel and explore the world around them. Spending time together is evidently one of their favorite hobbies.

In 2014, Coopman earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Psychology at Arizona State University. She spends a lot of free time working on her fitness and she works as a personal trainer at Equinox currently. Prior to that, she worked in the world of marketing and as a recruiter.

Poll : 0 votes