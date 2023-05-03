MLB relief pitcher Anthony Bass went viral after posting a tweet regarding what happened with he and his wife on a flight. He posted that the flight attendant had made his 22-week pregnant wife pick up food spills from the pitcher's children.

The responses were mostly mocking the pitcher who evidently didn't care enough to pick up the popcorn for his wife and instead wanted to use his status to make someone else do the job.

Bass became an infamous figure online for the entire fiasco and has not been a popular player for Blue Jays fans. He has been one of their worst relievers this season with a -0.1 fWAR and a 7.00 ERA. That has made his online behavior less tolerable.

However, in a recent update, it appears as if Bass has deactivated his account. The relief pitcher's handle brings up no account, so it looks like he finally had enough. MLB fans are thrilled they've managed to get Bass again.

Dave @pugganoche How it started How it’s going



Anthony Bass could handle being the trolling shitposter but not the trolling shitposteee How it started How it’s goingAnthony Bass could handle being the trolling shitposter but not the trolling shitposteee https://t.co/Ewt2i4hYVV

Chaz @Chazx596 Well Anthony Bass deleted his Twitter. Now he just needs to be deleted from the #Bluejays roster. Well Anthony Bass deleted his Twitter. Now he just needs to be deleted from the #Bluejays roster.

Jaxx ⚓️🦑 @krakenfanjaxx Anthony Bass has deleted his Twitter account AGAIN. Anthony Bass has deleted his Twitter account AGAIN. https://t.co/SqFcxdYU5a

Curtis Rogers @AKidFromKent Guys, we’ve bullied Anthony Bass off of Twitter again Guys, we’ve bullied Anthony Bass off of Twitter again https://t.co/xer2Fw2Pjj

spencer🦕 @Spenred Impossible to find any positives in Anthony Bass’ MLB Savant page.. Impossible to find any positives in Anthony Bass’ MLB Savant page.. https://t.co/XwYKK7tVWV

Jay Money @insiderJmoney Anthony Bass getting angry for flight staff not cleaning up after his kids is hilarious because the Blue Jays rotation always has to clean up the mess he makes anytime he pitches. Anthony Bass getting angry for flight staff not cleaning up after his kids is hilarious because the Blue Jays rotation always has to clean up the mess he makes anytime he pitches.

🎟 @FulIMeasures Anthony Bass deactivating his twitter account after having a stinker Anthony Bass deactivating his twitter account after having a stinker https://t.co/XvDEcXoasu

Dom @DominicDs34 Anthony Bass started shit over something that happened when he wasn’t on the team and then deactivated when we lost



Publicly embarrassed himself and tripled down on publicly trying to get somebody fired, is extremely MAGA, deactivated again after a loss



Has a 7 ERA



DFA time Anthony Bass started shit over something that happened when he wasn’t on the team and then deactivated when we lostPublicly embarrassed himself and tripled down on publicly trying to get somebody fired, is extremely MAGA, deactivated again after a lossHas a 7 ERADFA time

Many fans believe Bass' time with the Blue Jays is coming to an end. He's not a popular player and has been a negative contributor this season. His online presence only seems to make things worse.

After yet another meltdown out of the pen, the Blue Jays may be forced to find other options.

The Blue Jays would be in the MLB playoffs if it started today

Despite Anthony Bass' ineptitude, the Toronto Blue Jays would make the MLB postseason if it began today. The team hasn't been firing on all cylinders yet as they're just 18-12 in the ultra competitive AL East, but they'd be a Wild Card team.

Thanks to dynamic performances from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman (who is playing like an MVP and the best hitter in baseball) as well as a rock-solid pitching staff, the Blue Jays have gotten off to a fine start.

Matt Chapman is one of the best players in baseball

Shockingly, they're only in third place, though. The Tampa Bay Rays have been the best team in the MLB and the Baltimore Orioles are stunningly 20-9.

