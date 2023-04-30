Chris Bassitt has not had the season he hoped for when he left the New York Mets for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's struggled to adjust to his new team and not shown the form he employed most of last season. Today, he gave up four runs to the Seattle Mariners and was seen taking out his frustration in the dugout.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Chris Bassitt is NOT happy Chris Bassitt is NOT happy https://t.co/sblgfiCyo8

Many who were watching what transpired during the game think that Bassitt's reaction was justified. The umpire, from their (and obviously from the Toronto ace's) point of view, there were a few missed strikeouts that led to his anger.

Bassitt destroyed the iPad he was using, but fortunately, some MLB fans came to his rescue after the incident surfaced.

Beentles @Beentles @TalkinBaseball_ As he should be. Shoudlve had a three up three down inning @TalkinBaseball_ As he should be. Shoudlve had a three up three down inning

ryan emerson @iamaprololatthi we should be down 2-0 rn @TalkinBaseball_ as a mariners fan dude got cheated so hardwe should be down 2-0 rn @TalkinBaseball_ as a mariners fan dude got cheated so hard 😭 we should be down 2-0 rn

FineinRome @FineInRome @TalkinBaseball_ Gotta manage your emotions. But I get it. Those missed calls sucked @TalkinBaseball_ Gotta manage your emotions. But I get it. Those missed calls sucked

Jeff Kendall @Newfiestud_79 @TalkinBaseball_ This home plate ump today is atrocious. Won’t be long before someone on the Jays is ejected cause it would be warranted @TalkinBaseball_ This home plate ump today is atrocious. Won’t be long before someone on the Jays is ejected cause it would be warranted

Richard Suchow @rjsuchow @TalkinBaseball_ No kidding; it’s a bit ridiculous when you hit the spots and ump closes his eyes @TalkinBaseball_ No kidding; it’s a bit ridiculous when you hit the spots and ump closes his eyes

Jeremy @JWellz37 @TalkinBaseball_ Cause he got absolutely hosed on two clear strikes. This game should be 2-0 jays. Mariners need the umps to score a run it seems @TalkinBaseball_ Cause he got absolutely hosed on two clear strikes. This game should be 2-0 jays. Mariners need the umps to score a run it seems

The umpires allegedly missed a few strike calls, which in turn extended the inning and resulted in a four-run deficit for Bassitt and the Blue Jays. However, much like the MLB fans in this thread, his offense came to the rescue.

They put an eight-spot on the scoreboard to give him a four-run lead to work with. While it potentially should be 8-0, an 8-4 lead is far better than the 4-0 deficit Chris Bassitt and the Jays previously faced.

Bassitt is through five innings and the only hiccup was caused during that inning and he has seven strikeouts, though he obviously feels he should have a few more on the tally.

Chris Bassitt is slowly rebounding

Chris Bassitt got off to a pretty poor start in his Toronto Blue Jays' tenure. His opening start was bad and he took a few games to get more settled in. Even with a poor start, his ERA has leveled back off to a 4.82 ERA. It'll likely continue to drop as the season goes on.

Chris Bassitt looks better now

Today's one inning notwithstanding, Bassitt has looked a lot more like himself. The Blue Jays, who are chasing the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays, will need more where that came from.

