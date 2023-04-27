The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are about to face off for the first time in 2023. The two teams are off to relatively different starts as the Rays have blasted to a sterling 20-5 record and the Yankees have hobbled to a 14-11 start, good for fourth in the AL East.

This will be a good benchmark for the Yankees to see how far they have to come in the early going and the Rays know better than to ever underestimate the Evil Empire. As a result, the team is expecting a lot of fans to appear.

Away games always feature a ton of Yankees fans who notoriously travel well. The Rays have had issues with getting fans to their games, but they're opening up extra seats for the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(via The Rays will open parts of the 300 level seats for their upcoming series against the Yankees. It's the first time they've done so for a regular season game since they closed it after 2018(via @TBTimes_Rays The Rays will open parts of the 300 level seats for their upcoming series against the Yankees. It's the first time they've done so for a regular season game since they closed it after 2018(via @TBTimes_Rays) https://t.co/dtSIyjNEGT

According to Talkin' Baseball:

"The Rays will open parts of the 300 level seats for their upcoming series against the Yankees. It's the first time they've done so for a regular season game since they closed it after 2018."

Though the Yankees have often struggled at "the Trop", their fans routinely show up. Yankees fans haven't missed this golden opportunity to troll the Rays for their home support — even as they trail in the standings.

derek @NYderek_22 @TalkinBaseball_ @TBTimes_Rays Taking advantage of Yankee fans lol cause they know we be everywhere @TalkinBaseball_ @TBTimes_Rays Taking advantage of Yankee fans lol cause they know we be everywhere

Veni @gnosklis @TalkinBaseball_ @TBTimes_Rays That’s actually kinda sad. They’ve been a winning org for 15 years @TalkinBaseball_ @TBTimes_Rays That’s actually kinda sad. They’ve been a winning org for 15 years

Justin @phillysportsszn @TalkinBaseball_ @TBTimes_Rays W they should do that for every game @TalkinBaseball_ @TBTimes_Rays W they should do that for every game

Given the recent form of both squads, this could be an ugly series. The Yankees have lost a lot of contributors to start the season and their offense has sputtered. Perhaps Yankees fans are getting their trolling in before the series turns ugly if that happens.

Can the New York Yankees match up with the Tampa Bay Rays?

There's no team in baseball better than the Tampa Bay Rays at this point, so the New York Yankees fall into the "not as good" category right now. Naturally, it can be expected that this series won't be close.

But don't count out the Yankees just yet. They're struggling and unhealthy, but they might have Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson back by then.

Josh Donaldson is on the way back for the New York Yankees

Depending on how things line up, the Bronx Bombers might be able to have both Nestor Cortes Jr. and Gerrit Cole pitch in this series. That would certainly tip the scales back to more even.

Poll : 0 votes