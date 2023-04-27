Why did Jerry Springer credit Yankees for saving his life? Legendary TV personality's unwavering affiliation with the Bronx Bombers explored

Jerry Springer passed away today at the age of 79. The iconic talk show host changed television permanently and his legacy will be left behind. While he was known making his guests uncomfortable with tough questions, many might not realize that he was an avid baseball fan, too.

In fact he credits them for saving his life. He dealt with bullying in his youth, but his adoration for the Bronx Bombers staved off some of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Springer said via Bleacher Report:

"I live and die with the Yankees. That's my greatest passion."

He added that when he wore a Yankees number eight jersey, the bullying stopped:

"Nobody touched me. Nobody beat me up. Nobody teased me, because at that time, like 1950, if you had your own baseball uniform, that was like, 'Wow,' and kids were nice to me. So I was afraid to go to school in the first and second grade without wearing my Yankee uniform."

Jerry Springer passed away, but his life might not have been as long and he might not have been as iconic without the Yanks.

Jerry Springer was touched by the New York Yankees

The late television host shared a touching story with Yankees legend Whitey Ford:

"My glasses are fogging up because I'm starting to well up, and I can't stop shaking. I run out to the mound, and Whitey, in his thick New York accent, says, 'Whattdya doin'?' I said, 'Whitey, I can't stop shaking.'"

Whitey Ford was kind to Jerry Springer

He continued, noting how Ford's humor helped him:

"So he rooooolled his eyes, put his arm around my shoulder like I'm a little boy, standing on top of the mound, and he says, 'Get the blank behind the plate. Mantle hasn't hit in 20 years, and he's skunk drunk.' ... So I get back behind the plate, and [Mantle] flew deep to left. It doesn't get any better than that."

Rest in peace, Jerry Springer.

Poll : 0 votes