Hearing boos in away ballparks is becoming a bit customary for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - especially at Yankee Stadium. He's become quite the Yankee killer and their fans, who are known for booing any and everyone, are forming a strong rivalry with him.

By his own words, he is at odds with the Yankees and their fans know it. He receives boos frequently from their crowd and he relishes the opportunity to silence them. That's exactly what he did when he broke a scoreless tie on Sunday to hand the Yanks their first series loss.

Naturally, the boos got even stronger after Guerrero's blast left the yard. For the slugger, he doesn't hear boos when he's in the box and he doesn't mind them when he's rounding the bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith Vlad Guerrero Jr. says he doesn't hear boos when he's hitting because he's locked in. When he's rounding the bases, yes, he hears boos. "I mean, of course you hear it, but they're not going to take the home run away from me. I'm just going to continue to run the bases and enjoy" Vlad Guerrero Jr. says he doesn't hear boos when he's hitting because he's locked in. When he's rounding the bases, yes, he hears boos. "I mean, of course you hear it, but they're not going to take the home run away from me. I'm just going to continue to run the bases and enjoy"

Guerrero said:

"I mean, of course you hear it, but they're not going to take the home run away from me. I'm just going to continue to run the bases and enjoy."

The Toronto Blue Jays star hit two home runs against the Yankees over the weekend, continuing his prolific output against them. There's perhaps no team he'd rather do that against than the Bronx Bombers.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hates the Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has said on a few occasions that he will never play for the New York Yankees. His hatred of them goes that deep, evidently. He cited something with his family despite his father advising him not to rule out the rich Yankees before he even reaches free agency.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hates the Yanks

The star first baseman doubled down and is adamant that he'd never join the team. He has become the Yankees' number one villain and he probably likes that.

For whatever reason, he has a personal disdain for the team. Whether it's because they didn't sign his father or because he plays for their division rival, he doesn't like them.

Most baseball fans don't like the Yankees, so becoming a figure that the fans can unite around in their Yankee hatred will certainly increase his own personal fan base.

Nevertheless, every home run he hits against them has to feel good and it certainly makes his fans ecstatic.

Poll : 0 votes