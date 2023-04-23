The New York Yankees have limped to a 12-8 record heading into Sunday's rubber match with the Toronto Blue Jays. They've missed a lot of stars at a lot of positions, especially on the mound. One position that was a major question mark coming into this season has been a pleasant surprise, though.

With Anthony Volpe winning the battle for the starting shortstop job, the position was filled with an inexperienced player. However, he's been excellent thus far. He's hitting right around league average (97 wRC+, and improving a lot as of late) with stellar defense (already four defensive runs saved).

This has put a few players on the outs with the team. Which players could be shipped off for other pieces now that Volpe has officially arrived?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees trade rumors: Who can be shipped off now that Anthony Volpe is here?

3) Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres has been one of the Yankees' key contributors thus far. His 132 wRC+ would be a career high. He's hitting as well as he ever has. However, there were rumors of a trade before the season began and his value has only gone up. Torres doesn't really play shortstop anymore, but Volpe spent time at second base during the spring. DJ LeMahieu could slide back to his best position at second when Josh Donaldson returns to third, too.

2) Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has transitioned to a utility role and played the outfield pretty well. He already has one defensive run saved in 51 innings in centerfield. However, Oswaldo Cabrera plays all the positions he can and more. When Harrison Bader returns, they won't need a center fielder. Look to IKF to be the first player sent elsewhere.

1) Oswald Peraza

Yankees trade rumors: Is Oswald Peraza gone?

While Oswald Peraza is still young, it doesn't look as if he has much of a future with the Yankees with how well Volpe is doing. He still has promise and is still a prospect, so a team might be enthused to make a deal for him.

Poll : 0 votes